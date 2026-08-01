NFL Star D.J. Moore Lists Charlotte Home for $5,225,000

D.J. Moore's Carolina Panthers tenure ended years ago ... and it looks like he's cutting ties with the state of North Carolina, too -- putting his Charlotte-area home up for sale.

The Buffalo Bills newest wide receiver listed the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home Friday for $5,225,000.

The 9,673-square-foot abode sits on nearly 4 acres of land on the waterfront ... and boasts a theater-ready room, wellness/yoga room, exercise room, and wet bar-ready studio.

Moore's basically selling the house for what he paid ... it appears he purchased the place back in 2022 -- right before his final season as a member of the Panthers -- for $5 million.

After that season, Moore was traded from the Panthers to the Chicago Bears where he played from 2023 to 2025 -- no word on how often he was using his pad in Charlotte in the offseason.

With another move to Buffalo, it looks like Moore's ready to move on from the Tar Heel State.