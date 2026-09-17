Jennifer Lopez Doppelganger Poses for Mug Shot After Theft Arrest

Jennifer Lopez didn't get busted for shoplifting in Minnesota ... but her doppelganger did, and we've got the mug shot to prove it!

The suspect, Cyrena Anne Quast, bears a striking resemblance to the famous singer and actress ... so much so, you will literally do a double take here.

According to the criminal complaint, Quast was arrested on August 30 after she allegedly stole two double packs of power tool batteries, valued at around $580, from a store in Monticello, MN ... leading to her arrest and this booking photo.

The complaint says a worker contacted police after spotting Quast in the store and claiming she had allegedly committed a similar theft days earlier.

Quast posed for her mug shot after being booked in the Wright County jail for gross misdemeanor theft. The booking photo has since gone viral, with folks online comparing her to J Lo.