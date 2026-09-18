Alleged Child Sex Predator Arrested for 1993 Rape and Murder of 10-Year-Old Boy

The 1993 cold case murder of a 10-year-old Maryland boy may finally be solved ... a 61-year-old man has now been charged with rape and murder in the youngster's death.

The Prince George's County PD announced that Joseph Lynch was charged Wednesday for the May 1993 disappearance and murder of George "Junior" Burdynski in Brentwood. Back then, local police and federal investigators searched high and low for Burdynski, but they couldn't find the child, and his remains have never been recovered.

However, the department's cold case unit continued to investigate and finally got its big break in May 2026 when investigators interviewed a former resident of Brentwood who was 13 at the time.

The ex-resident, now 47, told cops he was inside a home with Lynch and Burdynski the day Burdynski vanished. The man also told police that Lynch ordered him to sexually assault Burdynski, who was then murdered during the alleged assault.

Investigators came into contact with the man while looking into more recent sexual assault allegations against Lynch. Several months ago, Lynch was charged with sexually abusing two teenage boys from 2007 to 2014, and he's currently in police custody.