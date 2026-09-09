Fake 49er Daejon Love Sued for $10K, Accuser Built Facebook Group to Find Him

Daejon Love allegedly couldn't be pinned down by one woman trying to sue him ... so she says she built a Facebook group to help track him down ... and relied on his other alleged victims for help.

According to Oregon court docs, obtained by TMZ, a woman named Gwendolynn Rose Herndon sued the alleged fake 49ers player in small claims court back in March 2025 ... seeking $10,000 in damages.

Herndon claimed she sent Love $7,000 through Apple Pay for what he pitched as an investment ... and says he personally took her to the bank to pull out another $3,000 in cash.

But she says getting Love served was apparently a whole ordeal.

In one of the filings, Herndon claimed Love had no permanent address and "purposefully stays in hotels & Airbnbs to evade justice." She said he'd blocked her by phone and on social media ... and claims she even reached out to one of his ex-girlfriends trying to find him.

Herndon also told the court she'd created a Facebook group made up of his alleged victims in an effort to figure out where he was staying.

She eventually asked the court for permission to serve Love electronically -- including through Instagram and text -- claiming he was still active online even though she couldn't pin down a physical address.

The court eventually awarded Herndon just over $10K ... but winning and getting paid are two very different things.

As we reported ... federal investigators accuse Love of posing as a 49ers player and wealthy investor to romance-scam women into bogus investments -- allegedly bilking 26 women across Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California out of roughly $1.3 million.