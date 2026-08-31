Pro Wrestlers & Real Housewives Stars Face Off In Video Game Battle!

... & The Only Thing Slammed Was A Phone!!!

A gang of wrestlers and Real Housewives stars, including Porsha Williams and Teresa Giudice, came face-to-face in Atlanta ... but thankfully, the only thing getting slammed was a phone screen!

Pixel Flow rolled out a celebrity game night last week -- Bravo stars and wrestlers in the same room -- and yeah, there was some trash talk.

Teresa, Porsha and Ashley Darby held things down for the RH crew ... while Dean Muhtadi, fka Mojo Rawley, Cassie Lee, fka Peyton Royce, Jordynne Grace, and Kacy Catanzaro repped the wrestlers.

90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik and creator Noelle Foley were also in the house.

The celebs took turns playing the super popular game -- and with their screens projected for everyone to see -- there was nowhere to hide.

Pigs on a conveyor belt. Color-matched pixel cubes. Level up. It was as simple as that ... everyone witnessed every bad tap.

Before heading to Porsha's home turf, Teresa teased the trip on social media, billing the event as a "friendly competition."