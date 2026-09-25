Adult Film Star Christian Styles 911 Caller Performs CPR, Begs For Paramedics To Arrive

Play video content Video: Adult Film Star Christian Styles’ 911 Caller Begs for Help While Giving CPR Canton Township Police Department

Porn star Christian Styles' 911 caller tried performing life-saving procedures on him while talking with dispatchers shortly before he was declared dead ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ has obtained the dispatch audio from Canton Township Police following the emergency call made in August ... and the unnamed caller repeatedly asks law enforcement to "hurry up" as they performed CPR.

After dispatch guided them through the life-saving procedure ... the caller asks someone else in the home to open the front door before neighbors arrived to help.

At one point, the caller admits he can't give chest compressions forever.

When paramedics eventually arrived and took over performing CPR ... the family member called out to the first responders ... "I'm here. Please hurry, please."

As we reported ... the porn star's cause of death was listed as alcohol and mitragynine toxicity. Mitragynine is the primary active compound in kratom, an over-the-counter herbal product used for energy and pain relief.

According to the report from Michigan's Wayne County Medical Examiner, Christian had a 0.168 BAC at the time of his death.