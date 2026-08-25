Porn Star Christian Styles' Death Under Police Investigation

Porn Star Christian Styles' death is now under police investigation ... and cops say his family contacted them to respond to his Michigan home, TMZ has learned.

Canton Township Police Chief Joseph Bialy tells TMZ ... officers went to Christian's residence on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a "non-responsive adult male." Bialy wouldn't say who found the body, but he did confirm Christian's family called police.

The chief also said his department launched a death investigation with the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office to determine how Christian died. The Medical Examiner took possession of his body to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

In 2021, Christian began his career in the porn industry and quickly became an online sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram and X. He also created OnlyFans content.

As we reported, Christian died on August 20 at 29.