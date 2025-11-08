Owen Kenney's Body Recovered and Identified by Authorities

The search is over for missing College of Charleston student Owen Kenney, as police have confirmed they found his body.

The Charleston Police Department recovered Kenney's body Saturday morning after receiving a call around 8:45 AM local time about a body in the water near Patriots Point in South Carolina.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office was able to confirm the identity of the body, police say.

We've covered the heartbreaking case ... Kenney was reported missing on November 1 after last being seen by friends on Halloween night.

Detectives announced Thursday they had video proof that showed him ending his life by walking off the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway at 3:49 AM. At that point, search efforts turned into recovery efforts.

A source close to the Kenney family told TMZ his suicide is a huge surprise, as he never exhibited mental health struggles.

Kenney graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, NJ, in 2024, and had just pledged the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.