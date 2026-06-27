Official World Cup Jerseys and T-Shirts on Amazon

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If you've been searching high and low for inexpensive merch to rep your team and are running out of time … look no further because Amazon is here to save the day.

They're stocked up with tees repping your favorite countries, from France to Portugal and beyond at unbeatable prices. Whether you're backing Les Bleus, cheering for La Albiceleste, or shouting "¡Viva México!" these World Cup t-shirts make it easy to show your team spirit.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Oh la la! If you're rooting for Les Bleus this year you're going to need this Team France FIFA World Cup 2026 T-Shirt.

Featuring the colors of the French flag and a geometric pattern, this tee is a whole lot more stylish than painting your face blue, white, and red.

You'll look très chic while being very ready for game day!

Ready to rep La Albiceleste? While you may not be sporting the team's iconic sky blue and white striped jerseys, this Team Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 T-Shirt will certainly show your Argentinian pride.

Inspired by the nation's unmistakable colors, this tee is a stylish tribute to one of football's most passionate fan bases.

If Portugal has your heart (or just Cristiano Ronaldo), you need to add this Team Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 T-Shirt to your cart ASAP.

With Ronaldo making a historic 6th World Cup appearance, there's no better time to sport red, white and green.

Colombia is in it to win it. If you’re cheering on Los Cafeteros, then make sure you gear up with this Team Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 T-Shirt.

Featuring the country's signature yellow, blue, and red, this tee is bold, bright, and impossible to miss … A vibrant way to celebrate Colombia's passionate players and fans.

¡Viva México! If you’re shouting GOOOOAL every time Team Mexico scores, then you probably need this Team Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 T-Shirt.

Highlighting the colors of the Mexican flag, this tee is a piece you’re gonna want to wear long after the games are over.

After all, when it comes to supporting El Tri, your team pride shouldn't be limited to tournament season.

Betting on Team Spain? If you’re rooting for La Furia Roja, AKA the most successful European national team of the 21st century, this Team Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 T-Shirt was made for you.

Because when your team is known for making history, your wardrobe should reflect their winning tradition.

Italy has four World Cup titles under their belt and while they didn't qualify this year, there's no reason you shouldn't still show your support for Gli Azzurri. Sport this Team Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 T-Shirt on those days you wish the team was playing…and keep it around for the next time the national team makes it to the World Cup.

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