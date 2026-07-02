Chris Johnson Relaunches ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Marshawn Lynch, LenDale White Accept

Play video content Video: Chris Johnson Brings Back ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Marshawn Lynch Accepts Challenge

Chris Johnson vowed to raise awareness for ALS following his diagnosis ... and he's doing just that by bringing back the viral ice bucket challenge -- with Marshawn Lynch and LenDale White already taking part in the campaign!!

The former USC superstar was the first to share his clip ... and Johnson's daughter helped pour a large bowl of ice water over his head. He then called on guys like Vince Young and Deion Sanders to follow his lead.

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Johnson's daughter also did her own ... calling on her brothers, twins CJ and Kaden, and LeBron James to continue the trend.

Beast Mode also showed his support ... sending kind words to CJ2K before getting doused in ice.

"First off that s*** was hella cold… but for CJ2k, f*** it. I’m in, I’m wit ya & I support you," Lynch said on Wednesday.

Not only did the ice bucket challenge take over social media in 2014, it also helped raise $220 MILLION globally for research.