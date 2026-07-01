Warren Sapp Investigated Over Alleged Battery at Senior Home, Won’t Be Charged

Warren Sapp was investigated for an alleged battery at a senior living facility in Florida ... but prosecutors declined to charge the former NFL star with a crime ... TMZ has learned.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, the Apopka Police Department responded to the Solaris Healthcare facility on May 25 after a female employed claimed Warren got physical with her.

The employee alleged Warren came to Solaris asking for records and answers regarding their family members’ insurance ... due to issues with claims being denied ... and she said he "became verbally hostile."

She told cops she called her male boss and put him on speakerphone for Warren to hear ... and she said Warren became increasingly agitated with her. She claimed Warren went to grab her phone and made contact with her wrist.

The woman said she told Warren, "Don't touch me" ... and she said she asked other staff members to call cops.

Warren allegedly left the facility before cops arrived. The report said cops reviewed the security footage, but the alleged physical contact wasn't seen due to the angle.