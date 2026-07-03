Byron Scott Gives LeBron James 'B' Grade For Lakers Stint, Expected Multiple Titles

Byron Scott feels LeBron James could've done more with the Los Angeles Lakers ... telling TMZ Sports he's giving the King a "B" grade for his time in Purple and Gold.

We caught up with the Showtime Lakers alum this week ... fresh off the news that James would be playing elsewhere for his 24th season in the NBA.

Scott said the change is a win for both sides -- but when reflecting on the past eight seasons, he admitted he expected multiple championships with James ... not just the one he secured in 2020.

Scott admitted once the Lake Show traded for Luka Doncic, the wheels were in motion to move on from the LeBron era ... and now L.A. can build around the younger Slovenian superstar with the money it would've spent to keep James.

As for LeBron, he still thinks he can play at a high level ... and Cleveland would be a great place to end his Hall of Fame career.