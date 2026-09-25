Steelers Co-Owner Robert Citrone Wants To Stop Alleged Baby Mama From Posting About Him

Stop My Baby Mama From Posting About Our Drama

Billionaire hedge fund manager and Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner Robert Citrone is asking a Pennsylvania judge for an emergency order to block his alleged baby mama from blabbing to the press after he says she took their bitter court battle to social media ... TMZ has learned.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Citrone's attorneys say Amy Blunt -- the alleged mother of Robert's 3-year-old disabled son -- posted to her social media claiming she had won an appeal allowing her to depose Citrone, his wife, and his children.

The docs say Amy's post also referenced Citrone's wealth, claiming he was worth roughly $250 million when his children were young "compared to billions now" ... while claiming her child, Luca, had to "fight for basic needs."

According to the docs, Citrone's attorney contacted Amy's lawyer after seeing the post. Amy then emailed her lawyer and declared she planned to launch a TikTok next week detailing what she described as Citrone's "infidelity and his refusal to support Luca."

Citrone's attorneys are now asking the court to intervene with an order prohibiting Amy from providing information about the case to any journalists, newspapers, or social media.

The latest development adds another layer to the ongoing fight between the billionaire and the alleged mother.

As we previously reported, Amy is working to get her hands on Robert's financial docs, including tax returns and income statements.

The docs say the baby was diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome and other health issues and needs a wheelchair.