Chadwick Boseman's Widow Says She Paid Over $1M To His Parents Despite His Brothers' Claims

Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, says she has been generous with the late actor's family ... despite his brothers claiming she has been less than transparent with the estate's finances.

In newly filed court docs, obtained by TMZ, Simone opposed Chadwick's brothers, Derrick and Kevin Boseman, in their attempt to remove her as the administrator of the actor's estate.

Simone claims that since 2022, she has paid over $1.7 million to Carolyn and Leroy Boseman. She says she sent them $1.5 million in May 2023, another $260K later in 2023, and over $4K in December 2024.

She said she also voluntarily gave Derrick's kids $300K of her own money.

As TMZ first reported, Derrick and Kevin filed a petition to remove Simone as the head of the estate, claiming they had concerns about her ability to run it.

Simone scoffed at the claims ... arguing she was doing everything as Chadwick wanted.