Ex-MLB Stars Sound Off After Questionable Strike Three Sends USA to WBC Final

Team USA is heading to the World Baseball Classic final … and Derek Jeter says the controversial ending is exactly why baseball may need to change how these moments are handled.

The Americans beat the Dominican Republic 2–1 Sunday night, but the semifinal ended with a debated called strike three from closer Mason Miller to Dominican shortstop Geraldo Perdomo -- with the tying run standing on third base.

Perdomo watched the pitch sail low -- seemingly thinking he had drawn a walk -- but home-plate umpire Cory Blaser rang him up to end the game instantly. Replays appeared to show the pitch below the strike zone, sparking immediate debate.

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Jeter, who was on the FOX postgame show, suggested the moment highlights why the tournament may eventually adopt an automated challenge system.

“I’m pretty sure they’re going to have the challenge system in place for the next WBC,” Jeter said. “You hate to end a game that way.”

His broadcast teammate Alex Rodriguez was even more direct.

“A ball that’s about four inches down,” Rodriguez said. “You just hate to end a game this big … on a pitch that’s not a strike.”

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Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols, however, refused to blame the loss on the final pitch.

“I don’t want to focus on the last pitch,” Pujols said after the game. “It wasn’t meant to be.”

And truthfully, the Dominican Republic had chances earlier. The powerhouse lineup that had been steamrolling the tournament cooled off late, striking out six times in the final three innings while trying to tie the game.

Controversy aside, the biggest swing of the night actually came earlier -- when Roman Anthony crushed the go-ahead home run that ultimately stood up as the game-winner.

For Anthony, the moment carried a little extra meaning.

“I was here the last time around watching the championship game heading into my first Spring Training and heading into my first full year of Minor League baseball,” Anthony said. “So a bit of a full-circle moment, but a dream of mine since as long as I can remember watching this amazing event. You couldn't ask for a better atmosphere this early in the year.”