Vinnie Pasquantino Tells Team USA ‘You’re Welcome’ After 3-HR WBC Game Saves Americans

Play video content FS1

Team USA can send a thank-you card to Vinnie Pasquantino -- because the slugger basically rescued their World Baseball Classic hopes Wednesday night … while playing for Italy.

The Kansas City Royals first baseman put together a historic performance in Houston ... blasting three home runs in Italy’s 9-1 win over Mexico, the first three-homer game in WBC history.

And the craziest part? That explosion saved Team USA from elimination.

Heading into the night, the Americans were sweating out the final pool result after Tuesday’s shocking 8-6 loss to Italy. The math was simple: if Italy beat Mexico, the U.S. advanced.

Pasquantino made sure it happened … personally.

After the game, the Italian captain had a cheeky message for the Americans watching from their hotel.

“You’re welcome, USA. We were thinking of you guys over at your hotel,” Pasquantino said with a hint of sarcasm. “We were thinking of you guys, so I’m glad you guys are joining us in the party.”

Pasquantino also stated he was "beaned up right now" from the team's viral celebratory espresso shots in the dugout after they smashed their way to a 4-0 record in pool play.

The moment clearly meant a lot to the Royals star, too.

Pasquantino admitted he was “weirdly emotional” after the win -- even saying he felt close to crying.

Still, the performance might go down as the most important swing of the tournament so far for Team USA … considering they’re still alive because of it.

Pasquantino has been sporting the captain’s “C” for Italy and stands as the lineup’s most proven big-league bat. He launched 32 home runs last season and finished third in the American League in RBIs, trailing only Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh.

Now the Americans move on to the quarterfinals, where they’ll face Canada on Friday ... while Italy takes on Puerto Rico the following day.

But before that?