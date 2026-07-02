Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Donate $26 Million to Charities Before Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have have spent millions of dollars to snag MSG and transform it into the perfect wedding venue for their big celebration tomorrow ... but it looks like they also spent millions -- $26 million, to be precise -- on donations to charity.

Looks like the newlyweds aren't just lining the pocketbooks of wedding planners and delivery drivers ... because Taylor's reps announced Thursday she has donated $26 million to at least 20 charities this week ... TMZ can confirm.

Among the 20 charities that received money from Taylor, nine are food banks, one is an animal cruelty organization, seven are educational programs, and three are children's hospitals ... the donations are covering all bases it seems.

Taylor has made large-scale donations in the past ... like when she gave money to local food banks at locations that were part of her Eras Tour, gave money for Florida hurricane relief, Tennessee tornado relief, and Los Angeles wildfire relief -- just to name a few.

The announcement from Tay's camp only mentions the organizations that received money from the singer, and the overall amount donated ... but does not mention the wedding.