Taylor Swift Wedding Sees More Food Delivered To MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are throwing a fairytale wedding ... but let's be honest, guests will remember the food just as much as the vows.

Check out these pics -- another round of food deliveries rolled into Madison Square Garden Thursday morning, with supplies continuing to pour into the venue ahead of the couple's massive celebration.

From the looks of it, the latest haul included almond milk, corn kernels, butter, eggs, turkey, wheat wraps, juice, water, tomatoes and sauces ... all signs the kitchen's about to be working overtime.

This is just the latest delivery -- as we told you, trucks have already dropped off baked goods, sandwiches, salads, desserts, snacks and sides.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Wedding Sees More Deliveries To MSG TMZ.com

We already know Taylor and Travis aren't messing around with the menu either -- guests can expect lobster, blackened chicken, fries, onion rings and plenty more ... with a Krispy Kreme truck on standby to finish guests off with something sweet.