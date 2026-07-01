Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Food Delivered to Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won't have any bad blood between hangry patrons at their wedding this weekend ... because food for the event was just delivered ... and it's everything you could want at an intimate rehearsal dinner and 1,000+ person party.

Boxes are being rolled off a truck at Madison Square Garden as we speak ... and, thankfully, they're labeled -- so we can tell you everything the guests can sample.

We saw pounds of lobster meat being wheeled in ... and that's not all.

According to pics taken by Page Six ... chicken prepared multiple ways -- blackened, boneless and skinless breasts and legs -- french fries, thick-cut onion rings, peppers, romaine, eggs, heavy whipping cream and whole milk were delivered.

A Krispy Kreme truck also pulled up to the spot ... adding even more sweetness to the event.

Play video content Video: Wedding Planner David Tutera Shares How MSG Could Become a Wedding Venue for Taylor Swift TMZ.com

Food's not the only thing being delivered ... there are artificial trees -- which wedding planner to the stars David Tutera previously told us the couple will need to make the venue feel less like the giant brick and mortar arena -- and a bag marked "golf." Unclear why golf gear might be necessary.

While we're getting sneak peeks at myriad wedding items prior to the event ... there's expected to be many layers of security involved in the elaborate affair -- with workers already setting up tarps to keep prying eyes from looking in.

Dozens of cops will be providing security ... an expensive plan which is expected to cost six figures. Of course, that's just a drop in the bucket -- the couple's spending millions to rent out the venue, so what's an extra $160K?