'The Voice' Alum RaeLynn Files for Divorce

RaeLynn is pulling the plug on her marriage to husband Joshua Davis … because she’s filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

The 'Voice' alum filed for divorce last month after 10 years of marriage ... and in the docs, obtained by TMZ, she goes with the boilerplate irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

She says they have been separated since June 8 ... and she's seeking primary custody and child support for their 4-year-old daughter Daisy Rae.

RaeLynn tells Music Mayhem ... "After much thought and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. This has not been an easy decision."

She continued ... "As a working mom, I am committed to giving my daughter the love, stability, and support she will need while we navigate this next chapter together."

RaeLynn says she's grateful for the outpouring of love, and asks for privacy as she and Joshua navigate the breakup.