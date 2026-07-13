'Bachelor' Alum Courtney Robertson Wants Child and Spousal Support in Divorce

Courtney Robertson wants monthly checks from her estranged husband Humberto Preciado ... she's seeking child support and spousal support in their divorce.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, "The Bachelor" alum says the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and there's no hope of reconciliation.

Courtney's asking the judge to order Humberto to shell out child support for their 3 young kids – sons Joaquin and Gabriel, plus daughter Paloma. The kids are between 2 and 6 years old.

She's also asking the court to give her and Humberto joint decision-making authority with respect to the kids … but ultimately says she should get the final say. Courtney also wants parenting time that's in the "best interest” of the children.

In addition to spousal support, she wants the court to divvy up the marital assets.

She also thinks Humberto should contribute to covering her attorney's fees and costs.

As we previously reported, Courtney filed for divorce from Humberto after almost 6 years of marriage. She told People at the time … "After learning information that irreparably damaged the trust in our marriage, I made the difficult decision to file for divorce."