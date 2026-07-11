'Bachelor' Alum Courtney Robertson Files for Divorce from Husband Humberto Preciado

It's over between 'Bachelor' alum Courtney Robertson and Humberto Preciado after 6 years of marriage.

Courtney is filing for divorce, she told People ... calling it a "difficult decision" and "one of the hardest seasons" of her life.

She went on, "While this isn’t the future I envisioned for our family, I believe choosing peace and a healthy, stable environment for my children is the right path forward. I remain committed to co-parenting with kindness and respect."

Courtney asked for privacy during this difficult time and said her focus remains on her children as she processes the split.

She and Humberto tied the knot amid the COVID pandemic in 2020, and welcomed three children: sons Joaquin, 6, and Gabriel, 2, and daughter Paloma, 5.

Courtney got engaged to Ben Flajnik on his season of "The Bachelor" in 2012 but ended their relationship later that year.