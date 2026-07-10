Late Director David Lynch's Ex Says Estate Won't Hand Over Home She Says Is Hers

David Lynch's ex-wife Emily Stofle rushed to court pleading for help … claiming the late director's estate won't hand over a home she says is rightfully hers ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Emily says she worked out a divorce settlement with David in December 2024, and she was awarded an L.A. mansion.

Per the docs, David was supposed to sign all the deed paperwork within 30 days of the deal ... but the famed director died on January 16, 2025, at the age of 78, before he could sign over the deed.

Emily said the trustee of David's trust said the home in question was never part of the trust … and the trustee has therefore refused to sign over the deed to her. Emily insists this is "nonsensical" as it would effectively mean nobody can execute the paperwork ... and is now asking the court for help getting the house transferred to her.