Director David Lynch Left Massive Estate to Kids, Hefty Gifts to Close Friends

Legendary director David Lynch left behind a massive estate to his four children and substantial gifts for his close friends, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Sabrina Sutherland -- the trustee of David's family trust -- says David drafted his will and trust in 1994 and last amended it on May 25, 2023. The director died on January 16, 2025 from cardiac arrest, with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as an underlying condition.

David’s assets include his membership in Twin Peaks productions, stock in A2K, and all the copyrights David owned for his various projects ... but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The petition also listed specific gifts to friends -- including $100K to Alfredo Ponce, who was a longtime partner on the director’s films ... $25K to his brother John Lynch ... $25K to his sister Martha Levacy ... and $25K to Mary Fisk, to whom David was married from 1977 to 1987.

The beneficiaries listed are his daughter Jennifer, son Austin, son Riley, and his minor daughter Lula. The paperwork says the trust will provide gifts for tuition and medical expenses to the beneficiaries.