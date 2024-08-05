David Lynch Vows To Never Retire, Despite Emphysema Diagnosis

Legendary film director David Lynch says he's suffering from emphysema ... but that's not stopping him from continuing his passion for creating art.

Lynch – best known for his 1980s hit movies "Elephant Man" and "Blue Velvet" – jumped on X and posted a message Monday, saying his emphysema -- a lung disease -- was caused by years of chain smoking despite putting down cigarettes for good two years ago.

Still, he says medical tests show he's in wonderful shape and that's why he refuses to retire from his acclaimed career.

Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco - the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them - but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is… — David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) August 5, 2024 @DAVID_LYNCH

Lynch decided to issue his statement after his fans became concerned following his interview with Sight and Sound magazine, in which he said he wasn't able to leave his home due to his weakened immune system.

He said he could only walk short distances because it was hard for him to breathe, adding that if he caught COVID, it would be extremely bad for him. As you know, COVID is a respiratory virus that can lead to death.

Lynch also told the publication he probably won't direct another flick again on set. Instead, he said he would have to direct remotely, but he admits that wouldn't be ideal.

This is, of course, devastating news to Lynch's most ardent followers, who fell in love with his bizarre, cult-like films and shows over the decades, such as "Eraserhead," "Twin Peaks," "Mulholland Drive," as well as his aforementioned classics.