Bunnie XO Says She's Single, Just Having Fun After Kissing Dylan Wolf

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Clears the Air After Dylan Wolf PDA Dumb Blonde Podcast

Bunnie XO insists she's single and enjoying herself after splitting with Jelly Roll ... and kissing Dylan Wolf in her ex's bar was just her version of fun.

Bunnie opened up on a new episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast ... addressing speculation that she's dating the "Calabasas Confidential" star after they were seen making out on the Fourth of July at Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville Bar.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Seen Kissing Reality Star at Jelly Roll’s Nashville Bar TMZ.com

Bunnie says she's NOT dating Dylan or anyone else.

She insists she just wants to have fun and not jump into a relationship ... and making out under fireworks was pretty damn fun for her! She also shrugged off haters who thought it was disrespectful to Jelly to play tonsil hockey at his biz ... saying she feels very "safe and protected" there.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Made 100k On Divorce Podcast Before Deleting! Dumb Blonde Podcast

Bunnie also addressed a prior podcast episode where she talked about her divorce from Jelly ... she took it down, but not before it made $100,000 in revenue ... so no one needs to feel sorry for her.