Bunnie XO Debuts Boob Job, Reveals Weight Loss Amid Jelly Roll Divorce

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Says Divorce Weight Loss Led to New Boob Job Dumb Blonde Podcast

Bunnie XO just got a major upgrade amid her divorce from Jelly Roll -- her boobs!

The media personality revealed on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast Friday that she got her breast implants redone earlier this week because her recent 20-pound weight loss left her chest looking like "ski slopes."

Bunnie said she got "small implants," with one measuring 310cc and the other 300cc. This comes after she had her implants removed in 2019 following severe complications.

She also got some work done under her eyes, she revealed ... but did not divulge more on that.

Bunnie explained the decision to go under the knife came as she's allowing herself to live in her "whatever I want" era amid her divorce from Jelly Roll. We broke the news of their shocking split -- the country crooner filed for divorce in May ... after they had a blow-up fight on Mother's Day.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Seen Kissing Reality Star at Jelly Roll’s Nashville Bar TMZ.com

Bunnie turned heads over Fourth of July weekend when she was seen swapping spit with reality star and self-proclaimed "cougar hunter" Dylan Wolf at Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville Bar ... but she said on her podcast she's single and just having fun.