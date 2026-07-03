Bunnie XO Announces She's Heading to College Amid Divorce from Jelly Roll

Bunnie XO is moving onward and upward amid her divorce from Jelly Roll -- she just revealed she got into Arizona State University!

The media personality announced the exciting news on Instagram Friday ... teasing that "Dr. XO" might be loading.

She did not reveal when she'll be starting classes or what she'll be studying, but knowing her ... she'll keep us updated along the way.

It doesn't appear Bunnie has a college degree ... but she has previously boasted about Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee, heading to college in the fall.

We broke the news ... the country crooner filed for divorce from Bunnie in May after nearly a decade of marriage, with sources telling TMZ the split was mutual and a private family matter. The divorce isn't the end of every shared plan, though ... the exes are still moving forward with welcoming a baby via surrogate.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Jokingly Compares Marriage With Jelly Roll to Being in Prison Dumb Blonde Podcast

But since the divorce news broke, Bunnie's been anything but quiet about turning the page. On her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, she recently joked that her marriage felt like serving a "10-year prison sentence" after reading a flirty message from an inmate ... clearly using humor to process the split.

She also revealed her DMs have been flooded with guys shooting their shot ... but insisted she's not interested in jumping back into the dating pool just yet.

Instead, it looks like Bunnie's next relationship might be with a textbook.