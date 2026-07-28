Mama June's Daughter Jessica Shannon Files for Divorce After Wife Admits Cheating

Mama June's daughter Jessica Shannon is officially pulling the plug on her marriage after her estranged wife admitted to cheating.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Jessica beelined it to court July 24 and filed for divorce from Shyann McCant. She listed June 1 as their date of separation and said the marriage is "irretrievably broken."

The former couple married in September 2025 and later filmed another ceremony for WE tv’s "Mama June: Family Crisis."

TMZ broke the story in June that Jessica and Shyann had split, with Jessica saying they mutually decided to go their separate ways.

According to the settlement agreement, neither party is seeking alimony. The pair say they have no marital property or debts to divide, and Jessica is asking the court to restore her maiden name, Shannon.

Us Weekly first reported the divorce filing.

The split turned messy earlier this month when Mama June publicly accused Shyann of cheating on Jessica with a woman named Mackenzie.

Shyann later admitted she was unfaithful, saying she took "full responsibility" for her actions, while also claiming she had repeatedly expressed unhappiness in the marriage and asked for a divorce.

Jessica eventually addressed the drama herself, saying she was initially hurt but no longer cared about Shyann's new relationship.