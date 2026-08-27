'Rock of Love’ Alum Daisy De La Hoya Offered Las Vegas Job After Homeless Reveal

Daisy De La Hoya has a job waiting for her in Las Vegas ... after the former reality star revealed she's homeless and having trouble finding work.

Smoking Pig BBQ tells TMZ ... it's offering Daisy a job at its North Las Vegas location with a choice between working as a bartender or waitress.

The offer comes after the "Rock of Love" alum opened up about her difficult circumstances, saying she's temporarily staying with a friend while attending school and applying for jobs.

Daisy said she recently struck out after applying at McDonald's and Del Taco despite being willing to take work wherever she can find it.

The restaurant recently completed a remodel and reopened its bar, and management says the job offer to Daisy is real, with the door open if she wants it.