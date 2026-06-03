Bret Michaels' Daughter Raine Says He is Supportive of Feet Career

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Bret Michaels' daughter -- Raine Michaels -- isn't hiding anything from her rockstar dad as she steps into her new reality TV spotlight ... including her potential new side hustle selling feet pics.

We caught up with Raine -- who is starring on the new Netflix reality series "Calabasas Confidential" -- out in Los Angeles and asked about the buzz surrounding the new show ... and she tells us her dad has been loving it.

One storyline that's getting people talking is Raine's interest in Feet Finder, the subscription platform where creators can sell feet content ... while some parents might need a minute to process that, Raine tells us her pop has been fully supportive in the idea.

According to Raine, the Poison frontman has been watching the series and even offered her advice before it premiered. She says her dad encouraged her to be herself on camera and not worry about outside criticism, but be careful what she says on screen ... 'cause it "never dies."

Raine says Bret has been tuning into the show and sharing feedback along the way. She adds that having his support has made the experience a lot easier, especially with some of the more personal aspects of her life playing out on screen.