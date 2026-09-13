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Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend's Brother Zach Hickerson Speaks Out After Arrest

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brother Breaks Silence After Bar Fight, Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Video: Zach Hickerson Speaks Out After Being Released from Jail
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Zach Hickerson is speaking out for the first time since his arrest following that wild South Carolina bar fight ... and he says rumors surrounding Hayden Panettiere's death are fueling attacks on him and his brother.

Zachary Hickerson Greenville County Detention Center
Greenville County Detention Center

Zach was spotted after being released from jail in Greenville, where he made it clear he's frustrated by what he says is misinformation spreading online.

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Video: Zach Hickerson Wanders Around Following Jail Release
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When asked what happened during the bar brawl, Zach wasn't interested in getting into the details ... though he did, however, unload about the reaction he and his brother Brian Hickerson have been getting.

Zach said ... "It's just super frustrating all that we've been through and all the rumors that get started and then people believe them and then they attack as a result of the rumors" ... adding, "That's what pisses me off."

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Backgrid

At another point, Zach complained about information being posted online, saying people "fill in their own holes" and then attack others based on what they assume happened.

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TEMPERS FLARE
Video: Hayden Panettiere's BF Brian Hickerson Heckled Over Her Death Before Bar Brawl
TMZ.com

As we reported ... an eyewitness told TMZ Brian and Zach were being heckled at Wild Wing Cafe over Hayden's death before the confrontation turned physical.

Video showed Brian throwing a bar stool during the melee before police detained both brothers. Brian was ultimately released without being arrested, while Zach was booked for disorderly conduct.

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Video: Brian Hickerson Throws Bar Stool, Gets Into Altercation at South Carolina Bar
TMZ.com

Zach wouldn't clarify exactly what he believes people are getting wrong ... but suggested he'll tell his side someday.

"I'll clarify eventually," he said ... before explaining he was waiting to track down his car and return to his life.

Zach also did not answer when asked how Brian is holding up.

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