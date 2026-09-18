Baby Rumi's Parents Fight Surrogate McKenna West's Supreme Court Bid

Parents Say Surrogate Putting His Care at Risk

The parents of the baby at the center of McKenna West's surrogacy battle are pushing back on her latest Supreme Court move ... saying the emergency relief she's seeking could put their son's health at risk.

Attorneys for Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed filed a response with the U.S. Supreme Court, obtained by TMZ, opposing McKenna's latest attempt to challenge the California ruling naming them the legal parents of baby Rumi.

Their lawyers say pausing the parentage ruling could create confusion over who gets to make medical decisions for Rumi ... potentially disrupting his treatment.

They also accuse McKenna of making false claims about Rumi's care, while insisting Nausheen and Omar have followed his doctors' recommendations.

As TMZ previously reported ... Rumi -- who McKenna calls Gabriel -- was born after McKenna refused to terminate the pregnancy despite Nausheen and Omar's wishes following his diagnosis with a severe congenital heart defect.

The baby later underwent major heart surgery and has faced serious medical complications.

McKenna has continued fighting over custody and decision-making authority ... while Nausheen and Omar maintain they are Rumi's legal parents and have been overseeing his care.

Play video content Video: Harvey Levin Breaks Down Surrogate Custody Battle After Baby Born With Severe Heart Defect TMZ.com

According to their attorneys, multiple courts have already rejected requests from McKenna's legal team to put the parentage rulings on hold.

One of the parents' lawyers says the latest Supreme Court request could muddy who doctors are allowed to rely on for consent ... at a time when Rumi needs consistent medical care.

The family has also launched a GoFundMe to help cover Rumi's ongoing medical expenses, including surgeries, medications, therapy and future procedures.