Mark Ruffalo Makes Impassioned Plea to California AG Not to Settle Paramount Suit

Mark Ruffalo is begging California not to settle their anti-trust lawsuit with Paramount ... as the studio seeks to take over Warner Bros. Discovery.

Tagging in California Attorney General Rob Bonta ... he told the official ... "Don't you dare ... do not cave. 5,670 film makers put their necks on the line for you to fight this merger. Another 75,000+ and counting have signed to tell you not to concede in just 3 weeks."

Mark said that Bonta's constituents would "be hurt if you let this lousy deal filled with empty promises go forward."

The negotiations between California state and local L.A. officials and Paramount have gone back and forth ... with no resolution so far.

We broke the story ... internal discussions in the Los Angeles Mayor's Office and the California Attorney General's Office were told Paramount would announce it was leaving California Tuesday, but the announcement has yet to come.