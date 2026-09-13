Kroy Biermann Ordered to Pay More Than $64K Over Gambling Debt

Kroy Biermann apparently still has an old gambling tab hanging over his head ... and now a judge says it's time to pay up.

The former NFL player has been ordered to cough up more than $64,000 stemming from a 2021 gambling trip to the Bahamas, according to an Us Weekly report.

The outlet says Sky Warrior -- the company that handles credit lines at Baha Mar Casino -- won a $52,500 judgment against Kroy, plus nearly $12,000 in legal fees and costs. The case was moved to Georgia, where Kroy was reportedly served late last month.

As TMZ previously reported, Sky Warrior sued Kroy back in 2023 ... claiming he secured a $100,000 line of credit for the Bahamas trip and drew $52,500 in casino chip markers ... but left without paying it back.

The gambling debt is just one part of Kroy and estranged wife Kim Zolciak's long-running financial mess.

TMZ previously reported Kroy was sued by Chase over more than $13K in credit card debt ... while the former couple also dealt with other lawsuits, vehicle repossession drama and major tax issues.

All this comes as Kroy and Kim are still going through their messy divorce ... while their teenage son, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., is facing seven felony charges in Georgia over allegations he sexually assaulted a female classmate -- allegations he denies.