Rob Reiner's Son Jake Opens Up About Life After Parents' Murders

My Family Is All But Gone

Jake Reiner says he lost over half his family when his parents were brutally killed, and his brother was arrested for their murders ... leaving just him and his sister.

Jake opened up about how life has been since Rob and Michele Reiner were stabbed to death and his brother, Nick, was arrested and charged with their murders ... in his first sit-down interview since their deaths.

He told KABC-TV ... "It's been 8 months. It feels like 8 years at the same time. And it also feels like 8 minutes. Because every moment that I wake up, I'm reminded of my reality."

Jake also relived the moment his sister, Romy, told him what happened ... "Romy told me our dad was dead and then she said, 'I can't find Mom.'"

He said it's obviously been incredibly painful, explaining he lost over half his family ... "You know, it's ... I physically lost my parents. And then Nick was arrested. And now it's me and Romy."

As we previously reported, Jake and Romy testified before the Los Angeles grand jury that would later indict Nick on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their parents' deaths.