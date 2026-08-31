Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Jake Reiner Marries Girlfriend Maria Gilfillan

Rob and Michele Reiner's son, Jake Reiner, is a married man ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jake tied the knot with Maria Gilfillan in a small ceremony at the beginning of August.

The happy moment comes just days after Jake gave his first television interview since his parents were murdered, speaking to Los Angeles station KABC about the unimaginable loss and the criminal case against his brother, Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing Rob and Michele.

Jake was also seen wearing a wedding band during the interview.

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It's unclear how long the couple was engaged before saying "I do." Jake last posted a photo with Maria on Instagram in October 2025.