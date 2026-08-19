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Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Gunfire Erupts Near Courthouse

Tupac Shakur Murder Trial Shooting Goes Down Near Courthouse

By TMZ Staff
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As the Tupac Shakur murder trial was underway Tuesday in Las Vegas, police reportedly converged on a Starbucks nearby after getting information about a possible shooting.

The Las Vegas Metro PD responded to the Starbucks in the downtown area on Tuesday afternoon after the dispatch center received calls about the alleged shooting, according to media reports.

When officers reportedly arrived at the coffee shop, they quickly learned there were no victims.

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Interestingly, the purported shooting occurred just blocks from the Clark County District Court Regional Justice Center, where Duane "Keefe D" Davis is being tried for the 1996 murder of Tupac.

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Davis has professed his innocence, but prosecutors say he planned the fatal shooting of the iconic rapper after Tupac beat up Davis' relative that fateful night.

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Prosecutors say Davis provided the gun to a shooter, who then pumped bullets into Tupac, killing him.

Tupac's murder trial continues today.

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