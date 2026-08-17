Alleged Tupac Shakur Killer's Murder Trial Begins, Watch The Live Stream

The murder trial for alleged Tupac Shakur killer Duane "Keefe D" Davis is set to begin ... and we're live streaming the much-anticipated opening arguments.

The trial's taking place in a Nevada courtroom nearly 30 years after Tupac was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip.

Prosecutors say Keefe planned the murder and produced the gun used to kill Tupac -- though they say he's not the man who fired the fatal shot.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Keefe D regularly bragged about his alleged involvement with the murder in the years after the slaying ... and he was finally arrested by authorities in 2023. He's been locked up in the Clark County Detention Center ever since.

If convicted, Keefe faces life in prison ... which doesn't scare him because he's been in and out of jail for years. That said, we're also told he'd rather not spend his remaining days in prison.

One source told us, "Prison is a dangerous place and horrible things happen there, especially when you're older." Keefe is 64.

According to the Associated Press, the jury of 12 and 4 alternates was chosen from a pool of over 100 prospective jurors ... who were asked about their favorite books and movies, whether they had listened to Tupac's music, and whether they had strong feelings about gangs.