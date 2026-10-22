Play video content Video: Australian TV Reporter Rescues Man Trapped In SUV From Rising Floodwaters On-Air AP

A TV reporter rescued a man trapped inside his SUV as floodwaters were about to sink his car ... and it's all on video because it played out live on air.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter Will Murray sprang into action to help the stuck driver in Morayfield ... telling the BBC that "there was no thinking involved" because he was afraid the man might drown.

Will told ABC Australia ... "I saw him drive in, and immediately his car started floating downstream so I rang Triple Zero. On the phone, the operator asked me if I could see the driver and if I thought he could get free. Initially I could see him, but he disappeared from my sight within seconds so I made the call to jump in."

In dramatic video of the rescue ... Will and a bystander, Daniel Hainey -- who eventually stripped down to his underwear -- approached the car from the passenger side but were unable to pry open the door.

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They then both swam to the driver's side, where Will was able to yank open the door to let the man out before his SUV sunk beneath the surface.

In the footage ... Will shouted to onlookers after the successful rescue ... "He's all right!"

Will later told ABC ... "All three of us gave each other a big hug and were just so relieved. It was very scary, but happy everyone is safe and relieved he is OK. I just witnessed how quickly it can go south and it is terrifying. Please don't drive into floodwaters."