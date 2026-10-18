Eric Dane's Daughter Saved Him from Drowning During ALS Battle, Revealed in Posthumous Book

Eric Dane said one of his scariest moments amid his ALS battle came in the water ... when his daughter had to help save him after he suddenly realized he could no longer swim.

The former "Grey's Anatomy" star recounted the terrifying and emotional experience in his upcoming autobiography, "My Book of Days: A Memoir of Moments," revealing how the disease had begun taking away abilities he once took for granted.

In an exclusive excerpt published by PEOPLE, Dane described being on vacation in Antigua back in 2024, when he got into trouble in the water. His daughter, Georgia, and one of her friends stepped in to help him once he realized he couldn’t swim.

The incident was a devastating wake-up call for Dane, who had to confront just how much ALS was changing his body and limiting his independence.

Dane also recalled calling his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, after the terrifying ordeal ... and said they sobbed together while processing the shocking near-death experience.

As we’ve previously reported ... Dane publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscles.

Dane died at the age of 53 after his struggle with the debilitating disease. At the time, his family told us “He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

The actor, best known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy" and Cal Jacobs on "Euphoria," subsequently used his platform to raise awareness about the disease.