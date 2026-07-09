Rep. Katie Porter Rips Into Businesses in Old Yelp Reviews

If you thought Rep. Katie Porter wasn't holding back when she wielded her whiteboard ... then get a load of her Yelp account.

In old Yelp reviews, the former Congresswoman tore into a masseuse, a taxi firm and a pizza shop ... according to LA Material.

Porter blasted Massage Heights in Sherman Oaks, CA back in 2017, claiming they treated their employees like crap.

She wrote ... "If you want consistent good service, and want to patronize a place that treats employees with respect, I would never recommend this."

In 2013, Porter ordered from Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria ... and slammed them for long delivery times.

She said she was told the pizza would take 35-40 minutes, but the 40-minute mark came and went ... so she gave them a call. According to Porter's Yelp review, the shop said the driver was on the way.

At the 52-minute mark, she called again and claimed she was told the driver would call her ... but didn't. Porter wrote ... "Pizza was decent when it arrived. But allow ample ample time."

The politician also tore into Irvine Yellow Cab, according to the alleged account. Katie claimed she had booked a cab for 6 a.m. before a flight, making the reservation the night before.

But by 6:03 a.m., she says there was still no cab. When Porter called, she claims she was told the car was 5 minutes away.

After another 25 minutes and a lot of back-and-forth with the cab company, Katie said she had to frantically drive her and her 3 kids to the airport ... because the cab never came.

She alleged it wasn't until she was parked at the airport that a driver said he was almost at her house. She wrote ... "Ludicrous! I would have missed my flight but for it being delayed. I will never use this company again."

Porter didn't deny the reviews when confronted by the California Post, telling the outlet on Thursday ... "The Yelp reviews are what they are."

And she wasn't the only politician who got a little heated on the review site. CA Senator Alex Padilla reportedly went off on a hair stylist his son once had at Great Clips in Northridge.

He reportedly wrote ... "JESSICA, the stylist my son was assigned to, had a very bad attitude, was impatient with my son, who is a pretty easy child, and she clearly does not know how to cut hair. I do not recommend you let Jessica cut your hair or your child’s hair. And I hope she gets more training."