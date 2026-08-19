OnlyFans Model Scarlet Vas Says She's Expecting Baby No. 2 with Her Stepbrother

OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband Tayo Ricci -- who also happens to be her stepbrother.

The lovebirds announced their happy news in a social media post Tuesday ... combining their first child, a sonogram, and some baby bump kissing into a highly produced video.

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Scarlet and Tayo welcomed their first child, a daughter, in December 2024 after getting hitched in September 2023. They have not announced the gender of their second child.

Their baby announcement definitely turned some heads ... considering they're not just husband and wife, but also stepsiblings.

They first met when they were 13 years old ... and became family once their parents got together, according to Scarlet's interview with news.com.au.

Still, some folks still find their relationship strange ... but Scarlet says the haters don't bother them because they "have each other."