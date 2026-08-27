Rosie O'Donnell & Daughter on Good Terms as Chelsea Texts from Jail

My Daughter & I Are Mending Fences ... While She's Behind Bars!

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter is repairing her rocky relationship with her mom ... from behind bars!

The comedian shared some texts Chelsea sent her from prison Thursday, and it looks like their strained relationship is finally on the mend.

You can see in the screenshot ... Rosie and Chelsea catch up in a sweet exchange about nails and books.

The TV personality shared the messages alongside a touching throwback of her and her daughter smiling and hugging.

As you know, Chelsea's currently doing time for violating her probation in an incident where she allegedly touched a man's genitals while she was driving, and without permission.

Chelsea denied assaulting the man, claiming everything was consensual ... but her probation was still revoked, and she wound up behind bars.

The texts are the latest step on their road to a repaired relationship -- Rosie recently visited Chelsea in prison and left feeling hopeful.