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Rosie O' Donnell Shows Off Facelift After Landing in NYC

Rosie O' Donnell I'm Back, America ... Check Out My Facelift!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Lookin' Good, Rosie
Video: Rosie O' Donnell
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Rosie O'Donnell has been spotted for the first time since revealing her facelift ... and we have to say, she's lookin' great!

Check out the clip -- she hopped off the plane at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday just ahead of the Tonys ... and she was happy to take a compliment about her rejuvenated look.

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The Image Direct

But she seemed more into focusing on Madonna's appearance ... saying she watched her surprise Times Square concert Thursday, gushing that she looks "pretty damn good."

Rosie also teased an appearance at the Tony Awards on Sunday ... saying she'll make a major work announcement. We'll stay tuned.

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ON TO GREENER PASTURES
Video: Rosie O'Donnell Moves to Ireland, Trump Says 'Good Riddance' | TMZ Live
TMZ.com

As you know, the TV host and comedian has stayed relatively out of the public eye since moving to Ireland in January 2025 due to the political climate in America. Though, as we've reported ... she's made headlines for her back-and-forth barbs with President Trump.

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The Image Direct

And in May, she revealed she had a facelift after losing 50 pounds. She admitted always prided herself on being someone "who would never" get one, causing if a "betrayal of feminism: ... but then she lost weight and decided it was necessary.

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