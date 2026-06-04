Madonna Performs Surprise Concert in Times Square

Madonna didn't wait for a sold-out arena to launch her new era ... she took over Times Square instead -- delivering a surprise performance that stopped tourists and commuters in their tracks!

The Queen of Pop turned NYC into her own giant dancefloor Thursday, teaming up with Grindr for a special Pride Month concert celebrating the upcoming release of her album, Confessions II.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

When showtime arrived, Times Square was awash in Madonna and Grindr's branding as the pop icon emerged on a raised stage draped in a sheer pink-and-purple veil, mirroring the look from her upcoming album's artwork.

Fans packed the area and held their phones sky-high as Madonna launched into a high-energy set filled with dancefloor anthems.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The half-hour performance featured her Sabrina Carpenter collaboration "Bring Your Love," fan favorite "Hung Up," and other tracks ... while massive screens surrounding Times Square flashed imagery from historic Pride protests and LGBTQ+ activism throughout the decades.

Madonna closed out the set with a message tailor-made for Pride Month.

"Thank you for coming, I love you, happy Pride!" she shouted to the crowd before exiting the stage.