Madonna Gets Flirty, Dances on Table With Gymskin On Stream -- Watch!

Play video content Video: Madonna and Gymskin Get Playful While Dancing on Livestream Kik/Gymskin

Madonna was getting down with Gymskin on his live stream after the streamer secured an invite to her London home ... and their dancefloor chemistry was obvious.

At one point, he and Madonna started dancing on a desk to her latest single "I Feel So Free" ... and Gymskin was all up on the Queen of Pop.

He was cheesin' as he told her this was "the last thing" he thought he'd be doing, saying ... "I didn't think I'd be coming and meeting you and dancing on the table."

When the streamer told Madonna he was "never gonna forget" this moment, she asked him if he was nervous.

He responded, "No, I'm confident." That's when the legendary superstar hit him with the classic 'come here often?' line ... with an open invitation to "drop in anytime."

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This is a big deal for Gymskin, who blew up because he heard Madonna's "Into the Groove" while out on the town, followed the tune, and danced to it -- launching the "follow that tune" TikTok trend in March 2026.

The viral videos also worked in Madonna's favor ... because her 1985 hit re-entered the UK Top 20 charts after 40 years!