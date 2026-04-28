Madonna Debuts New Songs From Upcoming Album 'Confessions II' at the Abbey
Madonna Takes Over The Abbey in West Hollywood ... Star-Studded Turnout!
Too Much Info's gotta confession … and you might get FOMO!
Over the weekend, Madonna fully gagged everyone -- and when we say everyone, we mean everyone! She surprised club-goers with a "CLUB CONFESSIONS" party -- celebrating her highly anticipated upcoming album "Confessions II," arriving July 3.
The night was filled with celebs -- Addison Rae, Julia Fox, Luscious Massacre, Sky Ferreira, Lily Allen, Lola Young, Cara Delevingne, Kali Uchis, and Bebe Rexha.
The LGBTQ+ icon transformed the night into "CLUB CONFESSIONS" -- joining club owner Tristan Schukraft and MISTR to celebrate the club's newly expanded dance floor -- with Madonna and longtime collaborator Stuart Price debuting the new music as the night’s biggest moment.
The stars have sinned -- their confessions are in the gallery!