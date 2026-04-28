'Drag Race' Star Eureka Claims She Was Kicked Out of Madonna Album Event

Eureka -- a drag performer best known for competing on Seasons 9 and 10 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" -- says she didn't feel so free at Madonna's album teaser event over the weekend ... because she says she got the boot for no reason.

The reality star aired her grievances on social media ... saying she was forcefully removed from the event for Madonna's new album "Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II."

Eureka claims she was "treated like trash at the door" of The Abbey -- the famous West Hollywood club where the teaser event took place.

Later on, she says she was threatened by armed security ... who she says forced her and her friends -- drag performers Kylie Sonique Love and Lushious Massacr -- to sit in a booth far away from Madonna while she performed, before escorting her out.

Eureka alleges this was done to "be more aesthetically pleasing once Madonna was on stage." One person did try to stand up for her, Eureka says ... actress Julia Fox.

Video shared by Eureka shows her arguing with an unidentified person ... telling this individual she's not moving -- because she's having a good time with her pals.

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She later admitted to causing a ruckus at the door ... but, only because she didn't like the way security was treating the 'Drag Race' stars on their way into the venue.

Eureka also shared screengrabs of a direct messaging conversation she said she had with a rep from The Abbey ... who asked her to delete her videos -- and made it clear the security she interacted with were not employees of the club.