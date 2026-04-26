Madonna Performs At The Abbey, Addison Rae Hypes Up Crowd

Madonna made a surprise appearance for the ages at The Abbey in West Hollywood ... and Addison Rae helped hype up the crowd.

Madge performed for about 30 minutes early Sunday morning and the packed house went crazy when she appeared in the DJ booth ... with Addison cheering her on from behind a black cat eye mask.

ADDISON RAE AND MADONNA ARE YOU KIDDING ME..... THE POPSTAR REUNION WE NEEDED pic.twitter.com/nlRbiWDSRM @dieforyous

Madonna played a mix of new and classic tunes ... including her new single, "I Feel So Free," from her upcoming "Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II" album.

In a throwback, Madonna also performed "Hung Up" from her OG 'Confessions' album ... which came out way back in 2005. Blast from the past!!!

Um vídeo simplesmente maravilhoso reunindo os melhores momentos da Madonna na festa de divulgação do “Confessions II”, realizada no icônico The Abbey, em Los Angeles. ✨💖



A energia da noite, o carisma inconfundível e toda a presença da rainha do pop aparecem em cada detalhe,… pic.twitter.com/R6WEv3VNkX @imperioMadonna_

Addison grabbed the mic for a bit, but Madonna was the real star of the show here.

Hours after the show, Addison posted on social media that she "was drunk" at the Madonna gig and didn't get any photos or videos.